RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed, and a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting in Rantoul Sunday.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Falcon Dr. just after 1:30 p.m.
They learned a 15-year-old boy had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 34-year-old man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
The shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul Police at 217-892-2103.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.