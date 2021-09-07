VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said a man is dead after being hit by a car on Saturday night.
The Vermilion County Coroner identifies the man struck Saturday evening as 59-year-old, Lewis A. Hays, of Danville.
Troopers said Hays was walking northbound on IL-1 just south of Interstate 74 on Saturday night. A vehicle driven by a 19-year-old from Georgetown was traveling north on that road and hit Hays with his car.
Hays sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
The 19-year-old driver was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
