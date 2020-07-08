URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a man who died weeks after his motorcycle hit a deer.
Keith Bonwell, 66, was on a motorcycle on June 27 in Edgar County when he hit the deer. He was riding the motorcycle along U.S. 36 in Prairie Township.
Bonwell died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash. He was in the care of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Edgar County Sheriff's Office are investigating Bonwell's death.
