TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit and killed by a train in Tuscola Wednesday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was called to a person vs. train accident at Cabot Corporation, 700 E U.S. Highway 36 around 9:45 a.m.
Deputies said a man in his 30s was hit and killed.
Officials believe the death was an accident, but the incident is still being investigated.
The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of family.
