CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County coroner has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday evening.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 3000 North and 1100 East near Dewey, Illinois and 5:15 p.m.
Police said a vehicle driven by, Samuel L. Johnson, 26, of Gibson City, Illinois, was going west on 3000 North when it crossed the center line striking another vehicle traveling east.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital.
An autopsy will be performed on, Friday, January 22.
The crash is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
