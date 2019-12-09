CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have confirmed the name of a man killed in a Charleston fire.
One person died after being trapped inside a house fire in Charleston Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. in the 400 Block of North 4th St.
One person inside the home was able to escape, but 75-year-old Wilburn Hutson was found dead inside.
Officials said the fire appears to be accidental at this time, but the cause is under investigation. An autopsy on Hutson is set for Wednesday at the Champaign County coroner's morgue.