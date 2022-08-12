CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning.
Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m.
The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at the scene by the fire department. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. His name is not being released until family are notified.
Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Springfield, New Berlin, Loami, and Divernon.
The fire was under control at 4 a.m.
Chatham Fire Chief Gary Self told WAND no firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
