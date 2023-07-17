DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 58-year-old man killed on July 16 in Danville has been identified by Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden.
Michael J., Woestman, of Danville, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of N. Bowman Ave and Griggs Street and died from his injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.