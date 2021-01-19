DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police were called out for a deadly shooting round 9 p.m. Monday.
Police responded to the 400 block of Ave. A and found 35-year-old Jose C. Pacheco shot in the back laying in a yard.
Pacheco was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who has information about the shooting asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
