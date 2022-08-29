DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in Danville.
Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3:30 a.m. Once on scene, they found a 31-year-old man shot multiple times inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said officers responded to the same home two hours earlier for reports of a loud party.
As of Monday morning, police have not identified any suspects in this case. Anyone with information should call Danville Police (217-431-2250) or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers (217-446-TIPS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.