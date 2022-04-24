DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- One person is dead and two 2 others are hurt after a shooting in Decatur, according to police.
Decatur Police received a call about shots fired at 10 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of West Grand Avenue.
As police responded to the scene two Decatur residents arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. A third victim, also a Decatur resident, was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The victims were two men, a 40-year-old man and 21-year-old man.
Police found a third victim, a 31-year-old female.
The 40-year-old man died from gunshot wounds, according to police.
The other 2 victims were treated and are considered to be in stable condition. Police did not release any details about their injuries.
No arrests have been made, according to police. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information should contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2736 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.