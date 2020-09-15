FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was killed in a DeWitt County crash on Interstate 74 has been identified.
The DeWitt County Coroner said Enock Bor died from cranial and internal injuries.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on I-74 about one mile east of the Farmer City exit.
Police said Bor ran off the road for an unknown reason. The vehicle came to rest in a bean field.
