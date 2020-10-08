CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person who was killed during an early morning shooting in Champaign Thursday has been identified.
Police were called to the 3000 block of West William St. just after 2 a.m. for shots fired.
They found Martin D. Morrow, 29, of Urbana unresponsive and laying in the middle of the road suffering from multiple, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Morrow was rushed to a local hospital, but died a short time later.
Detectives believe the victim was on foot when the suspect(s) approached, fired multiple times striking him in the upper torso and then fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Any resident or business in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call 217-351-4545. Tips can be left anonymously.
An autopsy for Morrow is scheduled for Friday.
