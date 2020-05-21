CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was killed in an early Thursday shooting in Champaign has been identified by police.
Police said 25-year-old James Coleman of Rantoul was killed.
Officers responded at 2:02 a.m. to the 200 block of S. Country Fair Drive, where they found Coleman with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said they determined a group of people had gathered at a nearby apartment, leading to shots fired from inside of the apartment. Gunfire hit the victim and others fled from the scene. Officers said they are processing the crime scene and interviewing possible witnesses.
No arrests have been made as of early Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)373-8477.
