EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was killed in an Effingham County crash Monday has been identified.
Kenneth Bonroe, age 70, of Marion, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 11:20 p.m.
Bonroe died from multiple traumatic injuries he received during the crash.
He was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway after crashing with two other vehicles near the intersection of Lake Sara Rd. and Moccasin Rd. in Summit Township, Effingham County.
No autopsy will be performed.
This death is being investigated by the Champaign Coroner’s Office and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
