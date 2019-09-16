EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man from Georgia was killed in a weekend crash in Effingham County.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 70 eastbound near mile marker 81.
Police said the man who died was James Barnes, Jr., 68, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was driving a Ford passenger car.
Officers said he, a truck driven by Stephen Long of Saint Thomas, Pennsylvania, and a semi driven by Corey Meyer of Crocker Missouri were stopped in the right lane of eastbound traffic on I-70 in backed up traffic in a construction zone.
Police said a truck driven by 69-year-old Billy Barksdale of Gene Autry, Oklahoma ran into the back of Barnes' car.
Barnes was then shoved into the back end of Long's truck, pushing Long into the back of Meyer's semi.
Barnes was pronounced dead by the Effingham County Coroner.
Barksdale was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.