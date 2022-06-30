SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 72 early Thursday morning has been identified.
The driver, 20-year-old Lucas Otto, was the only occupant of the vehicle that crashed on I-72 east near mile marker 117.
He died from blunt force injuries sustained during the accident.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
