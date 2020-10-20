LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Green Valley man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on US Route 136 just west of Interstate 155 in Logan County.
The crash happened around 3 p.m.
Illinois State Police troopers said a semi truck pulling a trailer driven by 47-year-old Kirk Chapman of Collinsville was stopped in a construction zone on US Route 136 just west of Interstate 155.
Troopers said the man who died was driving a car east on Route 136 at the same location. They said he failed to stop and hit the back of the flatbed semi.
The 46-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.