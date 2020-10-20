Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.