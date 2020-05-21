CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a man killed in an early May fire.
Willie Ellis, 72, died in a May 8 fire that happened in the 2200 block of Brookhaven Drive. His cause of death was from injuries received in the house fire, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Thursday.
Ellis died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on May 13.
Firefighters said in a press release a neighbor reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the home's garage. Responders arrived at 6:34 a.m. and discovered smoke and fire coming from the roof and garage.
Authorities rescued Ellis from inside of the home and used multiple hose lines to quickly extinguish the flames.
Two of the three occupants of the home refused medical treatment.
Northrup said the Champaign Police Department, Champaign Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Champaign County Coroner's Office are investigating the fire.
