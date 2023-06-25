CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police said a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night.
According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Avenue at 11:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered with assistance from the Champaign Fire Department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was initially listed in critical condition, but later died.
Police said the victim had recently parked his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Shortly after exiting his vehicle, a suspect approached the victim and fired shots at him. The victim was hit by gunfire and ran to a nearby apartment.
Following the shooting, the person firing the weapon left the area.
No other injuries have been reported in this incident, but damage has been reported to a nearby building.
Champaign Police ask if anyone has video footage of the shooting to notify the police department.
Anyone who has additional information should call 217-351-454. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
