RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man who was killed in a shooting has been identified.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 20-year-old Rayvell E. Lofton was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. April 12 after being shot inside a home in the 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle in Rantoul. Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for April 14 at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility.
The death is under investigation by the Rantoul Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the coroner’s office.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
