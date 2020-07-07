SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a 29-year-old man killed in an early Tuesday shooting.
Medical officials pronounced Willie C. Evans of Springfield dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital at 4 a.m. Evans was transported to the hospital by ambulance from his home, which is located in the 1400 block of N. 11th St.
Authorities said primary autopsy results showed Evans died from a single gunshot wound. He had a wound to his upper torso.
Springfield police and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office are investigating the shooting.
