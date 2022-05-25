SPRINGFIELD - A 25-year-old man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Springfield.
The Sangamon County Corner reported the man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening and died at 7:47 p.m.
He was shot multiple times in the torso.
The victim's identity is still being withheld until his family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Information was received by police that the shooting occurred in the area of Seven Brothers Grocery, 1801 S. 11th Street.
This is still a developing story and WAND News will update this article as more information is released.
