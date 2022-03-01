VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was killed in a Vermilion County crash has been identified.
The single vehicle accident happened on Route 1 and County Road 4000 North.
Charlie Dickerson III, 33, of Hoopeston was killed. There was a passenger in the vehicle as well. the passenger's condition has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
