JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WAND) – A cat is dead after a Tennessee man injured him for playing with a Christmas tree.
According to WCYB-TV, court documents identified the man as 24-year-old Aaron Duke Rover. He’s being charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, court records show.
Rover reportedly brought the injured cat to Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter on Nov. 30 and said he found the cat injured.
The affidavit says a friend of Rover’s fiancée showed authorities a video of him injuring the cat.
According to the animal shelter, the cat died from its injuries.
Court documents say Rover admitted to an animal control officer that he struck the cat for messing with the tree.
Rover will appear back in court on Feb. 4.