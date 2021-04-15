DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man said he was knocked to the ground and robbed at gunpoint by three teenagers in Decatur.
The armed robbery happened Wednesday around 8 p.m. as the man was walking home from the 1500 block of N. MLK.
He said he was suddenly struck in the head and knocked to the ground. He was searched by two suspects while a third pointed a shotgun at him.
The victim said all three suspects were teenagers.
His wallet was taken, but he had no cash inside.
No arrests have been made at this time.
