CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person was wounded in a Tuesday night Champaign shooting.
Police confirmed there is at least one victim in a shooting at Blue Star Liquor, located at 918 W. Bradley Ave. in Champaign.
According to officials, on June 8, at approximately 10:01 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Bradley Avenue for a report of gunshots heard in the area.
As Police responded, they were informed that a victim suffering from gunshot injuries had arrived by personal vehicle at Champaign Fire Department's Station 3, 702 West Bradley Avenue.
When officers arrived they learned that a 28-year-old male victim, had sustained gunshot wounds to his hip and lower extremities.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he has undergone surgery.
The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was attempting to climb into the trunk of a vehicle to install a car seat when an unidentified black male suspect approached on foot to the rear of the car and fired multiple shots in the direction of the male victim, striking him several times.
Officials say a female was standing near the vehicle holding a one-year-old child; fortunately, they were uninjured.
The female began to drive the victim to a local hospital but stopped at Champaign Fire Department's Station 3 due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Any resident or business in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact Police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.