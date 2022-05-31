SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a truck while mowing a lawn in Sangamon County.
State police said the victim, identified as a Sherman man, was mowing grass on the west side of Route 124 south of Barber Road. At the time, a semi-truck was moving southbound on Route 124. The person mowing the grass tried to cross Route 124 and was hit by the truck in the road.
The lawn mower driver was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital with serious injuries. He died in hospital care.
Authorities closed Route 124 from Suddeth Street to Holton Street for their investigation. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route of travel.
The Sangamon County coroner and Illinois State Police are investigating.
