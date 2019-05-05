Man named in deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The victim of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Champaign has been named.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office said 21-year-old Scott Roth died from injuries after a shooting in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive. A verbal argument led up to the shooting, and several people were present.
Police said it's unknown if this is related to a shooting Saturday night in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue. One man was injured in that shooting and is expected to be OK.
An autopsy for Roth is scheduled for Tuesday. The death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.