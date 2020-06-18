BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WAND) – Terry Willis left Huntsville, Ala., on foot on June 2 and is still walking with a message of change, justice and equality.
Willis is walking 1,000 miles in an effort to reach Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by a police officer. Willis hopes to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement while saying everyone should be treated the same.
“Skin tone, skin color shouldn’t matter at all. So, treat me like a fellow human being,” Willis told WAND's Doug Wolfe in rural McLean County, which is located about 10 miles outside of Farmer City.”
Terry walks about 40 to 50 miles a day and has already gone through about six pairs of shoes. Following Terry in his car is Dr. Fred Williams, who got a call from Terry asking him to take the trip along with him.
“He said God told me that we’re going on a journey together. I said he didn’t tell me,” Williams said. “I prayed about it and said I’m supposed to follow you. But this is your journey. It’s exciting to be behind him.”
Willis said he has been treated well during his walk. He hopes to get to Minneapolis in the next two weeks.
