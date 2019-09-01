DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- An appellate court has ordered a Decatur man be resentenced for his role in the 2009 stomping death of one man and the beating of another.
In August 2009, a group of teenagers attacked 61-year-old Jerry Newingham, who was riding his bike in Decatur. After Newingham fell to the ground, members of the group stomped Newingham to death, police said. The group also severely beat a man named Kevin Wilson, who was lying in a nearby park, authorities said.
Three teens pleaded guilty to taking part in the crime and were sentenced to prison time. Elliott T. Murphy, who was 16 at the time, was twice convicted of the crime and was sentenced to a total of 55 years in prison.
Murphy appealed his latest conviction and sentencing, arguing in part that the 55-year sentence is a de facto life sentence, which violates state and federal law.
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court rejected Murphy’s appeal of his conviction, but the court agreed that the sentence was an unconstitutional de facto life sentence.
“Here, the life sentence followed an express finding defendant possessed rehabilitative potential,” the court wrote. “The determination defendant, a juvenile, had the potential to rehabilitate and is, therefore, unconstitutionally at odds with a de facto life sentence without parole for a juvenile offender.”
The appellate court vacated Murphy’s sentence and ordered him resentenced.