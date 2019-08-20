DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been ordered to offer to speak at schools about gun safety after accidentally shooting and killing his friend last year.
Christopher Stanley, 19, was ordered by a judge to offer to speak to Vermilion County schools as part of his sentence.
Stanley also got two years of probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
He accidentally shot and killed his friend, 19-year-old Austin Camareno of Danville, on Dec. 8, 2018.
Counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct, and not having a firearm owner's identification card were dismissed.
Stanley was ordered to serve four days in jail and credited with already having served two of those, the News Gazette reports. He also has to pay a $1,889 fine.
Officials said early in the morning of Dec. 8, 2018, Stanley, who was 18 at the time, and Camareno were hanging out at Stanley's house in the 800 block of Warrington Ave. They said the two had been smoking marijuana and playing with a revolver when it went off as Stanley was holding it, hitting the victim in the chest.
Stanley took his friend to the hospital, but he did not survive.
Camareno was a 2018 graduate of Schlarman Academy. He was a 4-year varsity letterman on the baseball team.