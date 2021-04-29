TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A deputy has been recognized for saving a DUI suspect who authorities said was parked on railroad tracks in Taylorville.
Authorities said Christian County dispatchers received a call at 3 a.m. on April 28 of a car parked on the tracks near the Taylorville intersection with the ADM grain elevator. Christian County sheriff's deputies responded, and Deputy Andy Voorhees found the driver, Jake Billbe, passed out with the car engine running and doors locked.
Deputies said Voorhees found the driver's window partly opened and was able to open it and wake Billbe. Billbe was able to move the vehicle right before the warning gate arms started to lower.
The train then passed through the intersection seconds later.
Billbe was arrested for suspected driving under the influence, per the Christian County Sheriff's Office.
"I'm so proud of the action taken by Deputy Voorheees," Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said. "Without hesitation he put his own life in danger to save the life of another. Ironically enough, Deputy Voorhees had arrested Billbe two years ago for DUI."
