TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The man charged with assaulting his 3-month-old son has pleaded guilty to the abuse that left the child unresponsive and with extensive injuries.
Chad Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery of a child. A second count was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The baby had a skull fracture, brain bleed, bruises, and other injuries from the attack last summer.
Johnson was sentenced to ten years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
He has credit for 272 days served.
The sentence must be served at 85-percent.
Johnson must also register as a violent offender against youth and pay fees and fines.