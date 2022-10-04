COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Coles County man has entered a guilty plea to drug induced homicide.
According to court records, on Sept. 21 Jonte A. Powell, 27, entered a voluntary guilty plea to drug induced homicide. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison with a credit for 186 days previously served.
In May 2022, police responded to the 2700 block of Commercial Ave. April 30 for an unresponsive woman. She was later pronounced dead.
Preliminary findings from the autopsy showed she died from a drug overdose.
According to police, Powell sold heroin to the woman and the drugs caused her death.
Powell must serve 75% of his sentence.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.