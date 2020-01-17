SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man plead guilty Thursday to breaking into a home in 2018.
Three elderly victims were beaten during the violent home invasion February 2018.
On Feb. 3, 2018, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Arrowhead for the report of a home invasion. They located three victims who had been beaten, an 88-year-old female, a 92-year-old male and another 92-year-old male.
The victims told police that a man they did not know entered the home and beat them. All the victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Victor Puckett, 28, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. If he had gone forward with his jury trial that was scheduled for Jan. 27, he would have faced up to 60 years.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said, "The defendant's acceptance of responsibility brings closure for the victims and their families and assurance to the community that this individual will be off the street for a lengthy prison sentence."