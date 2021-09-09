DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who caused a woman's death in a Decatur crash has pleaded guilty.
Dylan Bunch, 21, was involved in a crash on the night of Saturday, April 18, 2020. He ran a stop sign on Woodford Street and hit a car driven by 60-year-old Erma Graves.
Graves died in hospital care.
Bunch was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving. He pleaded guilty Thursday to the reckless homicide charge and the other two charges were dismissed.
Bunch is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25, 2021.
