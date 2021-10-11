SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to fatally shooting Eric Robertson in 2017 was sentenced to decades in prison.
Court records show Demarr Meyers, 33, of Springfield asked on Oct. 8 to withdraw his plea of not guilty on charges of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal, all of which are felony counts. After reversing to a guilty plea, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of parole.
Meyers was credited at sentencing for nearly four years served behind bars.
On Aug. 12, 2017, police responded to the 1700 block of E. Edwards St. in Springfield and found Robertson down in the road. He was unresponsive and had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital care.
