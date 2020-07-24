SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Rochester, Ill. man has pleaded guilty to threatening U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis.
Randall Tarr, 65, entered his guilty plea by video conference in Springfield.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 20, 2020.
Tarr admitted that on the morning of Nov. 25, 2019, he called the Decatur office of Congressman Davis and left a profanity-filled voicemail in which he threatened to shoot the congressman.
The voicemail was forwarded to U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. Using caller ID, police identified Tarr and contacted the Rochester Police Department to ask officers to make contact with him.
Police contacted Tarr the same day, on Nov. 25, at his home, and FBI agents interviewed him.
The offense of making a threat to a federal official carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
