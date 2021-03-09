DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who had been accused of lying to police about a shooting has now pled guilty to a weapons charge and a drug charge.
Avery Drake, 20, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a class 4 felony and Count IV, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, a class 3 felony. Two other counts were dismissed as a part of a plea agreement.
Drake was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections plus a one year mandatory supervised release. The sentences to run concurrent.
He will get credit for time served in custody from Aug. 25, 2020 through March 4, 2021.
Police initially arrested Drake in connection to the Dec. 5, 2019 shooting at the Decatur Inn, in which 21-year-old Jayson Goodbred was killed. Someone shot Goodbred in the hotel room before he went to a hospital with life-threatening wounds and passed away.
According to police, Drake gave officers false information when he claimed he did not know what caused the shooting, and that his head was under a blanket at the time. He also said he did not see anyone with a firearm in the room.
Goodbred, Drake and two others were in the room, witnesses said, when someone shot Goodbred accidentally. A witness also said they believed Drake witnessed the shooting.
Police arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to the shooting after it happened.
