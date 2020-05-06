DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has entered a plea of not guilty in the shooting death of 24-year-old Bryston Musgrave of Decatur.
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood was found in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
He was wanted for the shooting and killing on April 8 near the intersection of South Haworth and North Decatur streets.
Woodley-Underwood was booked in the Macon County Jail on the evening of April 19. He is charged with first-degree murder and harassment by electronic communication.
He entered the plea of not guilty on May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.