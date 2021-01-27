DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of setting house fires in Decatur has pleaded not guilty.
Michael Dixon pleaded not guilty to arson charges in court Wednesday.
Firefighters were called out to the house on Route 121 Dec. 17 just before 11:30 a.m.
The Macon County Sheriff's office detained 28-year old Michael Dixon on scene. He was booked in the Macon County Jail on multiple arson charges.
The Macon County Sheriff's office confirms he was arrested in connection with the Dec. 17 fire on Route 121. According to court documents, in 2016 Dixon was arrested in Panama City and charged with two counts of arsons after police said he was responsible for setting fire to a dumpster and vehicle.
That fire started around 8:30 a.m. in the chimney area of the home and caused heavy smoke and fire on the roof.
Hall did not have insurance for the house. A Go Fund Me account was set up by community members to help him.
Hall was not home at the time of the fire.
Authorities said Dixon was responsible for a Nov. 23 fire at the same address, in which he was had been burning clothing, creosote utility poles and "other miscellaneous non-fireplace items" in a living room fireplace
According to sworn statements, Dixon is also a suspect in a Dec. 1 fire at 1003 Moffit Lane, where authorities said they found a fully involved residential structure with the suspect sitting in a lawn chair at a recreational fire. This fire was determined to be two separate and distinct incendiary fires, the statement said.
Dixon was the only person at the properties at the time of the fires, authorities said.
He is charged with aggravated arson, arson and residential arson.
A hearing is set for Feb. 26.
