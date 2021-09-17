SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 30-year-old man was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop Thursday evening in Springfield.
According to police, on September 16, at approximately 1:24 a.m., members of the Springfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of 15th and Monroe Streets.
During which officers made contact with a driver who provided the officers with a fictitious name.
Police however were able to determine that the driver was Jonathan Barlow and that he was wanted on a Sangamon County warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Following the arrest for the warrant, officers searched the vehicle and recovered a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol.
Barlow was transported to the Sangamon County Jail where he remains in custody.
In addition to the warrant, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright has charged Barlow with unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, possession of a firearm No – FOID, and obstructing identification.
