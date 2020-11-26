DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man is recovering in the hospital after a Wednesday night shooting.
Decatur police responded to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street around 10 p.m. They said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers have not released his condition as of Thursday morning.
Investigators are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information should call Decatur Police (217-424-2711) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).
This story will be updated as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.