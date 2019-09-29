CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is searching for a gunman who they say show a man walking alongside a Champaign street.
Police say just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, they were called to the 1300 block of Summit Ridge Road for a report of a shooting. When on scene, police found a 23-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital but police say he is expected to survive.
Police were told a black vehicle drove by the man who was walking down the street and someone inside the vehicle fired shots. Police do not have any suspects.
Police ask neighbors or businesses who may have exterior surveillance cameras to contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to call (217) 351-4545.