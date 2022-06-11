SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Greentree Road around 1:15 a.m. They said a 24-year-old man was shot, but his wounds are not considered life-threatening.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time nor have they said what led up to the shooting.
WAND News will update this story as it develops.
