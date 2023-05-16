DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police need your help to find a man reported missing in Decatur.
James E. Taylor, 51, was last seen on May 10 when he left a home in the 900 block of N. Woodford on a small bicycle.
He was wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Decatur Police said no foul play is suspected, but officers want to check on Taylor's welfare.
Anyone with information should call Detective Jason Danner with DPD at 217-424-2738 or 217-542-3449.
