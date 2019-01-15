DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man carrying only a bag of snacks was punched in the face and robbed at gunpoint in Decatur.
The victim was walking home to the 900 block of E. Prairie from the A-1 Grocery after buying some snacks.
When he got to the 1000 block of E. Prairie, two men approached him. One pulled a gun, pointed it at him and demanded he hand over what he had.
One of the suspects punched him in the face. He dropped the bag of snacks and ran.
He went home, then to St. Mary's where police were contacted. H
He had to get stitches to the inside of his mouth.
Both suspects are believed to be teens between 17 and 19 years old.
One is a black man with a light complexion standing between 5'10" and 6' and weighing between 160 and 165 lbs. He had grayish brown hair and a scruffy beard.
The second one, the suspect that pulled the gun, had a dark complexion, was 5'8" to 5'9", weighed between 145 and 150 lbs. and had his face covered.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.