DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police are seeking information about a recent armed robbery.
Officers responded to the area of the 1500 block of Oak St for a report of an armed robbery of a person on Saturday around 1:12 a.m.
Officials say once in the area, they spoke with a 33-year-old Danville man who stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint.
The victim told police he had been in the 700 block of Oak St when another man approached him with a handgun.
The victim reported the suspect had pointed a handgun at him, robbed him of his cellphone, and then took off running.
The victim then left the area and returned home to call the police.
The suspect is described to be a black male wearing a black colored hoodie with the hood pulled up and armed with a black handgun.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
