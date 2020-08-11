DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Decatur gas station while armed with a screwdriver.
Police were called to the gas station at 3595 Larkdale Ct. Monday night for an armed robbery.
A man wearing all black, gloves, and a surgical mask threatened a female clerk with a screwdriver and took money.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police.
